Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Humacyte from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

