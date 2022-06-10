HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 9.9%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $317.25 and last traded at $318.47. Approximately 9,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -237.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $287,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

