HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

HUBS stock traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.60. 777,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -239.52 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

