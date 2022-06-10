HSBC Downgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Reduce

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.48.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.