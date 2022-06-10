HSBC Downgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.48.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

