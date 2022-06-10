HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. 242,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

