HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 6,219 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.67 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its position in HP by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,330,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of HP by 6,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.