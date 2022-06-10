Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $133.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
