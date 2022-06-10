Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

