Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,450. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

