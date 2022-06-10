Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.04). Approximately 103,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 72,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.71. The firm has a market cap of £442.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.