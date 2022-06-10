Hord Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Hord has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $76,386.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00326582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00434089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

