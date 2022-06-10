Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post sales of $148.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $150.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $137.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $608.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $675.90 million, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $691.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 186,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 1,124,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

