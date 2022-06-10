Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

HMC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

