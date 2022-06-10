Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. FIX dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FIXX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 296,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,735. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

