HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.92. 76,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

