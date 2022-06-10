HM Payson & Co. Has $33.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 2.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 301,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $22.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.