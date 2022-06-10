HM Payson & Co. Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,522 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 358,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,934,684. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.