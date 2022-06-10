HM Payson & Co. Has $111.84 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $111,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.94. 25,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,095. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average of $335.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

