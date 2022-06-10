HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $73,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.56.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.64. 52,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

