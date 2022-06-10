Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 3,500,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

