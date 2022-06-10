Hilton H. Schlosberg Sells 50,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,836. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

