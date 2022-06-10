Hiblocks 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $362,616.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $362,616.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.