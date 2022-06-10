Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 342,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

