HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $658,518.64 and $164.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.18 or 0.99843812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,423,009 coins and its circulating supply is 266,287,859 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

