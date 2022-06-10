Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 3.2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. 210,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,982,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

