Head to Head Review: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for nLIGHT and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 116.81%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.34%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.24 -$29.67 million ($0.75) -18.08 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.82 $56.71 million $1.55 12.37

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -11.76% -9.81% -7.91% Magnachip Semiconductor 16.19% 10.61% 8.20%

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

