HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.38 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.77. 594,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The firm has a market cap of $429.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.