HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 215,874 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.79% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,978. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

