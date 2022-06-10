HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. 69,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,645. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

