HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.35. 3,090,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,496,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

