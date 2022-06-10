HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.78. 45,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

