HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $43.13 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,131,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.