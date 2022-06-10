HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,934 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,934 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

WMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. 75,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,002,480. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.