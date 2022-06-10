HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,055,666 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,055,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 10.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 761,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 434,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,286. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.68 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

