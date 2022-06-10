Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $163.88

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.88 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.02). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.02), with a volume of 42,387 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of £540.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($12,474.21). Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.16 ($12,551.58). Insiders bought a total of 14,643 shares of company stock worth $2,495,946 over the last ninety days.

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

