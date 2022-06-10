Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been decreasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amid the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. It is facing a tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting operations and resulting in high operational costs. Higher production costs are denting margins. A significant rebound in gold demand is also unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

