Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 6254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 483,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
