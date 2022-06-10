Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 6254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 483,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

