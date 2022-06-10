Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $11.00. The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 70710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

HBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

