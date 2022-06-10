Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.08. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.
About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)
