GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

