Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones Sells 1,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.