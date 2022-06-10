Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones Sells 1,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

