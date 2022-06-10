Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

