Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.84. 283,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.