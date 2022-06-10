Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Greif stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,296. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Greif alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.