Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,944,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,202,000 after buying an additional 873,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.61 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

