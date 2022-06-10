Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.