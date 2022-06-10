Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.
American Express Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.