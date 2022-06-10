Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

