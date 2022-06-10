Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 2,122 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.3% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $179.57 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,462.80.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.