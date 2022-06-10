Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.