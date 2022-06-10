Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,214 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.