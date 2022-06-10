Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $10.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

